The New England Patriots are set to open up the 2021 regular season on Sunday and will do so with rookie Mac Jones as their starting quarterback. That was a rather shocking development early last week as the Patriots elected to cut 2020 starter Cam Newton after a summer where it appeared the veteran had the inside track at the Week 1 job. While Newton's release was a stunner, that hardly had anything to do with Jones' play throughout the preseason, which was very promising for what's to unfold over the next few months. In fact, one former Patriots linebacker further pulled back the curtain on Jones being fast-tracked to QB1 and could also have revealed why the team elected to cut Newton.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO