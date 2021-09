CHICAGO (CBS) — A surprise decision from the Food and Drug Administration. A panel of experts votes no to offering COIVD-19 booster shots for most Americans. But yes if you’re 65 and older or at high risk for severe disease. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek has more on the decision and what that means for you. The only people that are eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine are the immunocompromised and people 65 years and older. “We know there may be differing opinions regarding the data for the potential need for additional doses.” An FDA advisory panel voted today on whether...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO