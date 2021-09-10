Janine K. Sheehy

Janine Kay Sheehy (Souza) passed from this life suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 28, 2021. She was born in San Mateo, CA on January 1, 1954, and was educated in the San Jose public school system, graduating from Pioneer High School in 1972. Upon graduation she enlisted in the United States Navy and served with distinction for 20 years, primarily in various Naval Aviation Maintenance Administration roles. Also during that time, she married her husband Patrick Sheehy in San Diego in February of 1983. Their only child, Rachael, was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Maryland in the last month of active duty prior to her retirement from the Navy in October of 1993. She was an intrepid forerunner for the next generation of women who made a career of military service. Hers was a satisfying, but not easy, career choice for women in the 1970s in our country.