Twenty years after 9/11, El Paso County Remembers

As the nation approaches this somber milestone of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, El Paso County honors the anniversary—and all the courage, commitment, sacrifice, loss, heartache, and pain associated with it—through remembrance. The El Paso Board of County Commissioners, just like so many others, vividly recall where they were on that fateful morning. In remembering, we hope to honor all those that made, and continue to make, the ultimate sacrifice.