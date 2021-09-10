CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills fans will be 'monitored' for mask compliance at Highmark Stadium

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills fans will be 'monitored' for mask compliance at Highmark Stadium. Newsmaker: Erie ComiCon returns to Bayfront Convention Center for jam packed weekend. 4th annual Porch Fest hits West Bayfront this weekend. Mayor Schember's administration declares "Welcoming Week" for refugees. Jet Pet — Piper. Beast on the Bay hits the...

Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center announce COVID-19 vaccination requirement

In accordance with Erie County Department of Health guidance, the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that all guests age 12 and older must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to gain entry to each stadium. For Bills home games on Sept. 26 (Washington) and Oct. 3 (Houston), guests...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Highmark Stadium and Key Bank Arena: No entry unless fully vaccinated

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. - Anyone attending the next few home games for the Buffalo Bills must shot proof of at least one dose of COVID vaccine. After Oct. 31, all guests ages 12 and up must be fully vaccinated. Those under 12 are required to wear masks. No masks are required for those fully vaccinated. There is no test-out option.
NFL
Wbaltv.com

Ravens remind fans of face mask policy inside M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium is opening Monday night so fans can watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Raiders in Las Vegas on the big screens. This marks the first time fans have been allowed back in to the stadium at a mass scale since the pandemic began. For home games,...
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Video that surfaced post-Week 1 showing Bills fans without masks

On Tuesday, two days after the Buffalo Bills’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced changes to their COVID-19 safety protocols for fans at Highmark Stadium. The updated rules state that fans now must be vaccinated to attend games in Orchard Park going forward. However, there is a...
NFL
Mining Journal

Buffalo Bills to require vaccine proof for fans to enter stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills joined the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the only NFL teams to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all fans over the age of 12. The rules will be the same for Buffalo Sabres games at the KeyBank Center when the...
NFL
erienewsnow.com

Bills Backer Reaction to Vaccine Mandate at Highmark Stadium

"I hear as of September 26th, that's the case," says Bills Backer of Erie President, Jeffery Johnson. Bills fans looking to go to a game at Highmark Stadium will now be required to show proof they've gotten the COVID vaccine in order to attend. According to Erie County Executive in New York, Mark Polancarz in alliance with representatives from the Bills owners the Pegulas, all guests who are 12 and older will be required to prove they've had at least one shot of the COVID vaccine at any event at Highmark Stadium. This new policy goes into effect for the next Buffalo Bills game on September 26th to October 3rd. After that point, only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend any event at the stadium which includes Bills games and concerts. Along with this new order, guests will not be required to wear masks like previously having to wear masks when going to concessions and the bathroom.
NFL

