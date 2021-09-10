Kennith Wayne Jackson, 62, of Cedar Hill, passed away on Thursday September 9, 2021, at TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday September 12 at 2:00 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Tim Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris White, Dewayne Bayliss, Shane Clayborn, Charles Webster, Jackie Webster, and Ernest Bryant Webster. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.