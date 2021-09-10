CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Kennith Wayne Jackson

robertsoncountyconnection.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKennith Wayne Jackson, 62, of Cedar Hill, passed away on Thursday September 9, 2021, at TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday September 12 at 2:00 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Tim Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris White, Dewayne Bayliss, Shane Clayborn, Charles Webster, Jackie Webster, and Ernest Bryant Webster. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Army#Cumberland Furnace

Comments / 0

Community Policy