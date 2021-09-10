CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Proposal Would Require Vaccination Or Testing For Air, Rail Travel

By Name
virginiapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs employers grapple with new vaccination requirements, one Virginia congressman has a proposal that would create a new mandate for many travelers. Michael Pope has the story.

virginiapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Should Unvaccinated Travelers Be Allowed To Fly?

Many cruise lines and tour operators require proof of full vaccination in order to travel. Could this happen with air travel, too?. The spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant has changed plenty of vacation plans already and poses a concern for both the nation and the wider world. Just recently,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Travel to the US: When the UK ban could lift, and latest Covid rules

As fast as we get a glimmer of hope for the restoration of holiday travel across the Atlantic, along comes another slice of Covid calamity to dash those dreams on the rocky precipice that is the pandemic. At the end of July, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was meeting with US...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
US News and World Report

U.S. Lawmaker Urges Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines, Tests for Air, Train Travel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. lawmaker wants Congress to mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccines or recent negative tests for all domestic air and train travelers. Representative Don Beyer, a Democrat, introduced legislation to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of travel for domestic airline and Amtrak rail trips. It would also require all airport or Amtrak employees to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
987thebull.com

King County To Require Vaccine Or Test For Events And Eateries

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle and King County officials have issued a health directive requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter certain establishments and attend large outdoor events. Public Health-Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued the order Thursday to go into effect Oct....
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pope
eturbonews.com

US Travel vehemently opposes domestic air travel vaccine mandate

U.S. Travel Association has long maintained that there should be no mandatory vaccination requirement for domestic travel. Such a policy would have an unfair, negative impact on families with young children who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

UK Considering Scrapping PCR Test Requirements For Some Travelers

The UK government is considering scrapping PCR testing for fully vaccinated travelers returning from some destinations. Instead, the government will use faster lateral flow testing, which is cheaper and done at home. The decision comes after travelers face high costs for testing and complicated processes to book. Let’s find out more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Requiring Vaccination, Testing To Enter State Facilities

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Governor David Ige's new executive order takes effect this coming Monday, September 13. (BIVN) – Following President Joe Biden’s Executive Orders requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees and safety protocols for federal contractors, the State of Hawaiʻi is enacting some new mandates. In a Thursday news release,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
delawarepublic.org

UD to require vaccination or negative test to attend events

The University of Delaware enacts new COVID-19 protocols for those who attend events at the university later this week. Starting this Friday, September 10, UD will require all outside visitors to University of Delaware events to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for COVID-19. The policy applies...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Vaccinations
Daily Mail

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy defends not requiring vaccinations for air travel - two days ahead of Biden announcing even more steps to combat COVID

Vivek Murthy revealed Sunday that President Joe Biden will announce this week even more steps toward mitigating the coronavirus pandemic as the Surgeon General also defended not requiring vaccinations for air travel. 'There will be more actions that we continue to work on in the days ahead, and especially on...
TRAVEL
news3lv.com

Life is Beautiful underway, vaccination required or negative test

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Here's a reminder for those attending Life is Beautiful, you will need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Tickets sold out in less than 40 minutes back in March, and 60,000 people are expected each of the three days of the festival.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning This One Type of Mask

As a number of COVID restrictions have come and gone and come back again, one has remained consistent: You must wear a mask on airplanes. This requirement was instituted by many airlines early in the pandemic to keep air travel safe, and government agencies around the world have doubled down on this with their own mandates. Airlines have issued fines, pulled passengers from planes, and even canceled entire flights as a result of people flouting mask rules over the last year. Now, some companies are taking their mandates even further by banning one type of mask altogether. Read on to find out what face covering could keep you from being allowed on future flights.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy