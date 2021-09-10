Why U.S. Airline Stocks Gained Yesterday Despite Dim Views
Aviation stock movements on the bourses were highly impressive on Sep 9, 2021. Evidently, the U.S. airline heavyweights like Delta Air Lines DAL, American Airlines AAL, United Airlines UAL, Alaska Air Group ALK and Southwest Airlines LUV gained 3.63%, 5.59%, 2.31%, 3.21% and 2.31%, respectively, on Thursday from Sep 8’s closing price. Driven by the gains of its key constituents, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index was up 2.62% to $92.23 at the close of yesterday’s trading session.www.entrepreneur.com
