Idaho Fish & Game Reminds Upland Bird Hunters of New Sage-Grouse and Sharp-Tailed Grouse Requirements

Longview police arrested four suspects Thursday in connection to alleged Home Depot thefts spanning roughly five days and four states. Jacque Banks, 40, of Tacoma, Kourtney Lawler, 31, of Chehalis, Marcus Patton, 42, of Tacoma, and Seung Shon, 35 of Fife, Washington, were arrested Thursday in connection with up to $10,000 in alleged thefts that roughly occurred over the last five days at Home Depot locations in Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, said Longview Officer Brian Durbin.

IDAHO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO