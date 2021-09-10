CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Fish & Game Reminds Upland Bird Hunters of New Sage-Grouse and Sharp-Tailed Grouse Requirements

By Brian Pearson, Regional Conservation Manager
BOISE - With the sage-grouse season in Idaho just around the corner, Fish and Game reminds upland bird hunters of new sage-grouse and sharp-tailed grouse requirements for the 2021 hunting season. Hunters are now required to purchase a zone-specific tag for sage-grouse hunting, in addition to a hunting license. A separate permit is required just for sharp-tailed grouse hunters, along with their hunting license.

