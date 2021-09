MAGIC VALLEY, ID - On August 29, 2021 Idaho Fish and Game Officers Trevor Meadows and Philip Stamer, both stationed in the Magic Valley Region, received a tip from a concerned citizen that someone had illegally shot a mule deer a day before the deer season opened. Both officers immediately responded to the scene, but the suspect had left the immediate area. After an unsuccessful initial search for the deer carcass, officers called in one of Idaho Fish and Game’s K-9 teams, Officer Craig Mickelson and K-9 officer Blue who are stationed in Fish and Game’s Southwest Region.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO