CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas hospitals have nothing else to do but to refuse abortions requests from women, the situation becoming serious

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12F7QH_0bseW1mC00

Texas – The Texas abortion ban has been a hot topic since it was enforced last Wednesday after the Supreme Court decided not to ban the law.

Hospitals are now immediately seeing the results, forced to refuse majority of abortion requests across the state.

According to ABC News, Houston Planned Parenthood clinic said that the hospital had to turn down more than 70% of the abortion requests last week due to the new law.

The abortion law, known as the Texas Heartbeat law, bans abortions after six weeks – before most women know they’re pregnant. The law officially went into effect last Wednesday.

According to Planned Parenthood news release, around 85-90% of the abortion requests were turned down in Texas last week.

Doris Dixon, who oversees patient access at the clinic, said her clinic has turned into a “crisis center.”

“People don’t know where to go,” she told ABC News.

The Covid-19 situation makes the current condition in the hospitals even worse. Dixon explained an event last week when a woman asked for an abortion while she was in her fifth week of the pregnancy. When she arrived at the hospital, she tested positive on Covid-19 and she was denied service. She had to undergo an isolation and won’t be eligible after the isolation.

“To hear her beg for someone to help her was hard, she was begging,” Dixon told ABC News. “For me, I was trying very hard not to cry but the tears were coming down, they were there.”

Another alarming fact is that some of the women might try to self-abort, something that is very dangerous and these women risk to lose their life. According to another hospital worker, one woman who was denied service after the law was into force tried to self-abort and she almost ended fatally.

“I’m actually angry because this is an attack on people’s constitutional rights to seek these services. And it’s between them and their doctors,” Dixon added.

SB 8 allows private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion. Those who win their case could win a minimum of $10,000 in addition to attorney fees. The restraining order bans the anti-abortion group from suing abortion providers and health care workers.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

The number of Covid-19 positive children on the rise in North Texas, current number of hospitalizations doubled since January

Texas – There are three major things that differs the Delta variant from all the previous variants of the virus we know. The Delta showed everyone that the efficacy of the vaccines drops, the Delta is proven to be by far more contagious compared to all the other variants and last but not least, it’s the first variant that infects children with the same rates as adults.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Biden’s vaccine mandate announced on Thursday still leaves many questions unanswered, this is how Fort Worth companies will respond

Fort Worth, TX – President Joe Biden revealed his latest Covid-19 plan and vaccine mandate for federal workers, healthcare workers and for companies that have more than 100 employees on Thursday, but still, many question remain unanswered. Some of the major companies in Fort Worth already said they are preparing...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth students once again will have to mask up and the mask mandate is enforced again starting Monday

Fort Worth, TX – The mask mandate in the Fort Worth area is enforced again and every student starting Monday is obligated to wear mask of face covering. According to the latest information, more than 84,000 students under the Fort Worth Independent School District will have to wear masks again. No one knows how long the mask mandate will remain enforced as there are many questions to be answered.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#The Hospitals#The Supreme Court#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Fort Worth

College students in Texas are facing financial difficulties as a result of the rising rent, many still struggle to find accommodation

Dallas, TX – The rising rent across the country is a real thing in Texas too and students are among the most affected groups of the increased rent prices. According to latest reports, many University of North Texas students are facing financial difficulties since the prices of the housing went up compared to last year and two years ago.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Fort Worth

These are the few things that those who will get the third, booster dose of the vaccine will experience, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained

As the third dose is slowly but surely becoming a reality in the United States, fully vaccinated people wonder what they are about to feel and experience after getting the third shot. Regardless of the fact that the World Health Organization in multiple occasions announced their recommendation for countries to...
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
4K+
Followers
274
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy