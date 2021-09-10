Guild Wars 2 - World vs. World Major Restructuring Plans Detailed
After plenty of community input, ArenaNet has published an update on major upcoming changes to World vs. World in Guild Wars 2. From population issues to the matching systems, to alliances, there will be multiple phases of changes designed to improve the experience in ways like addressing population issues and improving quality of life functions. Even just feeling like the WvW base feels valued and can trust that improvements will not only start to happen soon, but that their feedback really matters.www.mmorpg.com
Comments / 0