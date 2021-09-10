CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Guild Wars 2 - World vs. World Major Restructuring Plans Detailed

By Christina Gonzalez Posted: Category: News
mmorpg.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter plenty of community input, ArenaNet has published an update on major upcoming changes to World vs. World in Guild Wars 2. From population issues to the matching systems, to alliances, there will be multiple phases of changes designed to improve the experience in ways like addressing population issues and improving quality of life functions. Even just feeling like the WvW base feels valued and can trust that improvements will not only start to happen soon, but that their feedback really matters.

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

World War Z Launches For Switch On November 2

If you’re a fan of killing hordes of undead, then this title might be right up your alley!. Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have announced that zombie co-op shooter World War Z will be released for the Switch on November 2. Pre-orders are now live at various retailers and on the Nintendo eShop for $39.99.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2 details End of Dragons’ fishing and boat mechanics and masteries

Ever since ArenaNet announced that fishing – and its companion fishing boats, skiffs – would be a major feature of End of Dragons, Guild Wars 2 players have been anxiously awaiting more information and speculating about how skiffs will be functionally different from the skimmer and what fishing will feel like. Yesterday, on its Guild Chat dev stream, ArenaNet gave us a sneak peek at these upcoming features.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild Wars 2#Guilds#Arenanet#Wvw
mmorpg.com

City of Titans Dev Talks Movement Powers and Development Progress

There's a new City of Titans interview with Senior Gameplay Engineer Fred "AmiEvil" Prince, who gets into some of his ongoing work as well as what he's working on for the game's future updates. Price got into working on City of Titans after dabbling in what he says is a...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Record-setting ‘World Of Warcraft’ guild closes, citing “industrialized” game

World Of Warcraft Classic guild ‘APES’ has shut down, following guild leader Maitoz quitting the game after 15 years due to dissatisfaction with its current state. As spotted by Dexerto, Maitoz announced the closure of APES in a livestream on Thursday (September 9). APES is a famous guild in the World Of Warcraft community, as it was the first group to clear the Molten Core and defeat Ragnaros in World Of Warcraft Classic back in 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Not So MMO: Deathloop Review In Progress

Deathloop is an interesting concept that is dripping in Arkane Studios' DNA. Take the satisfying stealth gameplay of Dishonored, mix in some crazy good gunplay, and throw in a time loop story for good measure and Deathloop is aiming to please. And ever since its initial announcement I've been intrigued. As someone who loved the Dishonored games and enjoys a good time traveling storyline, I've been waiting to give this a go. But how does it stack up so far?
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Dual Universe Ares Update Details, Coming to PTS Tomorrow

Dual Universe' Ares update will be live on the PTS tomorrow, September 15th at 10:00AM UTC (6:00AM Eastern), and this new in-between update was announced recently, with promises of more details to come. The Novaquark team has now made those update details known. Ares will bring a Core Combat Stress...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mmorpg.com

Join Spawn2gether to Help AbleGamers Raise $1 Million Again

The AbleGamers Foundation is known for its work across the overall gaming community for work that encourages, enables, and promotes efforts to increase accessibility so that people with disabilities can also share in a love for gaming. Last year, AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn began Spawn Together, a campaign to raise...
CHARITIES
mmorpg.com

Set Sail in EverQuest 2 - New Visions of Vetrovia Expansion Announced!

Pirates and adventure await in brand new adventurous content coming to EverQuest 2 in the just announced Visions of Vetrovia expansion. And you can even get started today! This time, the oceans are going to play a key role as a captain, Douglan Wakerunner, is convinced there's more to explore and discover out there and so he's looking for a few good crew members to join him in his quests to discover just what riches and surprises (pleasant and maybe not so pleasant) lie behind those waves. Expect pirates, sailing, adventure, and lots more to discover on your expedition across the oceans of Norrath.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

PlanetSide 2 Overhauls the New Player Experience in Big Update

PlanetSide 2 becomes the latest game to introduce changes intended to make things more welcoming to newer players. Everything from the character creation, tutorial, to starting combat have been adjusted and in some cases, completely overhauled. Character creation is usually the first place most of us spend a chunk of...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Prosperous Universe Mobile Coming, Possible October Release

Prosperous Universe is seeing some significant updates lately, as the 2021.4 build went out a few days ago. With the release of the new build, several devs took to a diary to discuss some of what they've been seeing and what is to come. The update added mid and high...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Guild Wars 2’ is adding DirectX11 support to help plan for MMO’s future

Ahead of the next expansion to Guild Wars 2, the fantasy MMO is receiving DirectX11 support to help plan for the game’s future. As outlined in a blog post on the Guild Wars 2 website (and spotted by Eurogamer), DirectX11 support is being added to “help the game continue to look beautiful over time”. Testing for DirectX11 support will begin with an open beta starting next Tuesday (September 21).
TECHNOLOGY
mmorpg.com

Guild Wars 2 Adding DirectX 11 Support to Improve and Modernize

Guild Wars 2 is adding DirectX 11 support in an effort to make the game look better, increase framerate, and continue running smoothly on most systems while allowing for continued improvements. "As far as graphics features are concerned, jumping from DirectX 9 to DirectX 11 gives us plenty of options...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Fractured Fall Alpha Begins September 22 With Major Changes

Sandbox MMORPG Fractured will hold a three week fall alpha testing phase starting next week. The new build introduces new abilities, events, and other major changes including an overhaul of equipment progression. With Fractured in development after its Kickstarter campaign, the player feedback side has always mattered. The fall alpha...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Grab A Fiesta Online Realm of the Gods Key For A Free Mount And Costume!

Gamigo have teamed up with MMORPG.com to give away codes for Fiesta Online, including an in-game mount and costume to celebrate its Realm of the Gods expansion, which hit back in August. The codes are good for 30 days and the giveaway runs through the end of October (or when we run out of keys!)
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

World War Z will arrive at the Switch this fall

Soon, players will be able to play the iconic zombie shooter on the go. Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment announced today that World War Z, their best-selling classic zombie shooter, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this autumn. The game, which was inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster picture, is now available on the rest of the platforms and has been played by over 15 million players on a global scale.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy