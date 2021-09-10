Guild Wars 2 - World vs. World Major Restructuring Plans Detailed

Pirates and adventure await in brand new adventurous content coming to EverQuest 2 in the just announced Visions of Vetrovia expansion. And you can even get started today! This time, the oceans are going to play a key role as a captain, Douglan Wakerunner, is convinced there's more to explore and discover out there and so he's looking for a few good crew members to join him in his quests to discover just what riches and surprises (pleasant and maybe not so pleasant) lie behind those waves. Expect pirates, sailing, adventure, and lots more to discover on your expedition across the oceans of Norrath.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO