Dallas, TX

Friday early morning shooting in Dallas leaves one injured, report

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 8 days ago
Dallas, TX – One injured is the result of the early morning shooting that took place in Dallas, police say.

According to them, the shooting incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near an apartment complex on Malcolm X Boulevard.

Police said several people were in the parking lot across the street from the apartment complex when two other individuals started arguing.

During the argument, one of the individuals started shooting at the other, police said.

According to police, one person was caught in the ensuing crossfire and was subsequently shot twice in the chest.

Police said the victim was brought to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the incident is still under investigation.

Daily Fort Worth

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

