CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethesda, MD

Activists call for the return of Black cemetery to church

Argus Press
 8 days ago

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Activists called Friday for the return of a Black cemetery to a Maryland church decades after it was erased by development. The Rev. William J. Barber II and Rev. Liz Theoharis, co-chairs of the Poor People’s Campaign, spoke by Zoom to participants at the rally, which organizers said included descendants of those buried at the Moses African Cemetery and members of the Macedonia Baptist Church. The church plans to restore the cemetery and build a monument and museum on the site.

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at border with Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Bethesda, MD
Bethesda, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Theoharis
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy