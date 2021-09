Today is the release date for Kacey Musgraves‘ new album, Star-Crossed, out now via Interscope/UMG Nashville. The album follows her excellent 2018 record Golden Hour, but in many ways is the polar opposite of that one, delving into the aftermath of a marriage that ended in divorce rather than celebrating a new love. She describes it as “a modern-day tragedy in three acts.” It also finds Musgraves going a little more psychedelic, literally, as the album is inspired in part by her experiences with psilocybin mushrooms. Pre-release singles from the album include the title track and “Justified,” and now the album is available to hear in its entirety via streaming services.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO