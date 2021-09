WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who allegedly shot a babysitter and strangled a child near a pumpkin patch in 2020 pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Wednesday. Trevor George, 33, pleaded not guilty to murder and strangulation nearly 11 months after the murder. On Oct. 30, 2020 Windsor Police and Weld County Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a murder and strangulation. The incident took place at a small farmhouse, surrounded by a pumpkin patch on the southern edge of Windsor. Trevor George (credit: Weld County) Family members told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas a family friend offered to babysit their daughter...

