NOTES & NODS

Lutheran Church in the Foothills invites the community to worship in the church’s Worship Center. On Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Pastor Scott Peterson will lead worship with a message titled “Saying It Right” from his sermon series on “Right-eousness.” The service will also be live-streamed at 10 a.m. on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the videos will be available on the website, Facebook page and YouTube channel after 11 a.m.

