Patriot Day Motorcade

“We will never forget.” Twenty years have passed since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Four commercial airliners were hijacked mid-flight by Al-Qaeda terrorists who intentionally flew two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center causing mass casualties. The third plane struck the Pentagon, killing 125 people, while the fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to regain control, diverting the aircraft from the hijackers’ intended location believed to be the White House or U.S. Capitol.