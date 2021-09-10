Gallery: Our Very Emotional Visit To 911 Museum

Is it just me or does there appear to be MUCH more interest in remembering the events of 9/11/01 this year? Not that this is a bad thing-on the contrary-I think we should NEVER let it become as forgotten as Pearl Harbor (12/07/41) has become. I have a theory. That was truly the last time, in the wake of that tragedy, that I could honestly say WE AMERICANS-ALL OF US-were all for one and one for all. There was a feeling of patriotism and pride in our country and its people that was both palpable and therapeutic. I believe, subconsciously we are all longing for that again and just searching for a way to find it.