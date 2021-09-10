CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Wash., a Robot Now Delivers Food to Airport Gates

By Tan Vinh, The Seattle Times
Cover picture for the article(TNS) — You don't have to leave your gate or get in line to order food at the airport anymore, thanks to "Gita," the robot that delivers. Airline passengers can now order from McDonald's and other restaurants at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by using the online food delivery service Order SEA. For a $2.99 fee, Gita, the robot on wheels, escorted by a human, will deliver your meal to your gate, airport officials announced Thursday morning.

