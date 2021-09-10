Habitat for Humanity to participate in National Day of Service

All UW-Green Bay students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to participate in the UW-Green Bay Day of Service Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 with the freedom to volunteer up to four hours of community service. Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Marinette Campuses are organizing volunteer opportunities in those communities. Watch for e-mails from your CEO. In Green Bay, Student Engagement has a number of service opportunities, both on- and off-campus, listed on the cuegb.com, the University’s volunteer database. Among the opportunities—prep for winter at St. John’s Homeless Shelter, fall clean-up at We All Rise African American Resource Center, make toys for the Humane Society, sort and package bulk food or help shoppers at Paul’s Pantry (to name a few) or, you can lead your own service activity! T-shirts will be given to the first 600 people to register at all four campuses. Will you please consider supporting and contributing to the well-being of our community? If you would like to host your own project, please contact Stephanie Kaponya at kaponyas@uwgb.edu.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO