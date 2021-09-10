Habitat for Humanity to participate in National Day of Service
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley will participate in the 9/11 National Day of Service. On Saturday, Sept. 11, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley will join organizations and volunteers across the country that are coordinating virtual and in-person service projects and commemorative events designed to inspire unity, compassion and pride. Service opportunities include home building in Batavia, Carpentersville and Crystal Lake as well as special projects at ReStore Elgin and Arlington Heights.www.dailyherald.com
