Sioux Falls, SD

Stampede announce home game start times for 2021-22 season

By Todd Epp
kelo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede have announced their start times for home games during the upcoming 2021-22 regular season. New this season, Saturday home games will now begin at 6:05 PM and Sunday games will begin at 4:05 PM. Weekday games will continue to start at 7:05 PM. Doors to the Denny Sanford PREMEIR Center will open one hour prior to puck drop. Click here to view the entire season schedule with game times.

