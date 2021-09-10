“America Today is on Bended Knee”
This is part of Pioneer’s ongoing series of blogs on curricular resources for parents, teachers, and students during COVID-19. The 9/11 terrorist attacks have left a powerful, lasting imprint on the soul of America. All those who were living 20 years ago – like those before us who remember the attack on Pearl Harbor or the assassinations of JFK and MLK – can recall where they were and what they were doing when they first heard that the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda had crashed two airplanes into the World Trade Center towers in New York City on the sunny morning of September 11, 2001.pioneerinstitute.org
Comments / 1