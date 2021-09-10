CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shoreline, WA

Rebecca Chan and Kim Wells Appointed to Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees

shoreline.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoreline, WA (September 9, 2021) — Governor Jay Inslee recently appointed Rebecca Chan and Kim Wells to the Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees. “Rebecca Chan and Kim Wells each bring significant financial and organizational management experience to the Board of Trustees, and the College is pleased to welcome them into the campus community,” said Acting President Phillip King.

news.shoreline.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at border with Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreline, WA
Local
Washington Education
Shoreline, WA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Kim Wells
Person
Rebecca Chan
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy