Rebecca Chan and Kim Wells Appointed to Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees
Shoreline, WA (September 9, 2021) — Governor Jay Inslee recently appointed Rebecca Chan and Kim Wells to the Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees. “Rebecca Chan and Kim Wells each bring significant financial and organizational management experience to the Board of Trustees, and the College is pleased to welcome them into the campus community,” said Acting President Phillip King.news.shoreline.edu
