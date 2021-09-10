CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Flags stand for Sept. 11 Observance

By PN Editor
positivelynaperville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove / American flags are now in place along the Naperville Riverwalk on the north side of the DuPage River, across from the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Sept. 11 Memorial. “On Monday I had an idea to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 tragedy by doing a condensed version of our past Healing Fields event at Rotary Hill,” wrote Ray McGury, Executive Director of the Naperville Park District. “After I hit send, I paused and thought ‘that’s a REAL tall order for an understaffed parks department,’ so I spoke with Tom Stibbe on Monday who took time on his day off to dialogue with me about something we could do on a smaller scale.”

www.positivelynaperville.com

