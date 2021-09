Lawmakers and Americans alike are still reeling from the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, a process that cost 13 U.S. service members their lives and left many Americans and allies behind under Taliban rule. While the administration accomplished its mission of pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by August 31st, the evacuation missions that followed drew heavy criticism. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to testify before the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations committees next week to answer questions about the process and results of the Afghanistan withdrawal. Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida joins to explain why he is pushing for a formal investigation into how the pullout of Afghanistan went so wrong and his lack of confidence in President Biden’s decision-making. Sen. Scott also explains how he and his fellow Republicans plan to oppose what they call “wasteful spending ” that congressional Democrats are planning.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 10 DAYS AGO