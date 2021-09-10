CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colo Interconnection Services: Everything You Need to Know

By Scott Fulton III
Data Center Knowledge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterconnection – the technologies that assemble and integrate the components of a data center – is a value-add for colos. That’s because modern applications are designed to be distributed: to run in the domains and at the locations most convenient for them. As data stores grow, it becomes less convenient to store them all in one place, such as within one cloud. This dynamic has been a factor in cloud repatration efforts, where businesses bring data and systems previously outsourced to the cloud back into the corporate domain.

