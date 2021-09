BOSTON (CBS) — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, American flags honoring fallen heroes were placed in the Seaport. Volunteers from the Mass Fallen Heroes organization started planting hundreds of flags Friday morning at the memorial site there. And it wasn’t just for those who perished on 9/11, but also the 300 people from Massachusetts who died fighting in two wars after 9/11. “Us actually closing out what we’ve seen in Afghanistan the last 20 years means a lot because we know moving forward we can’t ever forget. Not only the ones we’ve lost on the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO