Gryffin bids farewell to summer on elevating sendoff with LOVA, ‘Piece Of Me’

When Fairlane announced on his socials that he had a new collaboration to release this month, the possibilities of who it could be with seemed endless. And yet, it can’t come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the Canadian artist over the years that it’s William Black. The pair previously worked together on “Butterflies” featuring Dia Frampton, and Fairlane notably put his own touch on William Black and SLANDER‘s “Back To U.” Both were already on Insomniac’s debut Lost In Dreams festival lineup when Black teased that he would be performing new music during his set. Sure enough, Fairlane entered the stage to join Black to debut their new collaboration “Broken.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO