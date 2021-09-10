Gryffin bids farewell to summer on elevating sendoff with LOVA, ‘Piece Of Me’
Barely a month removed from his Ubbi Dubbi-closing number with Boy Matthews, Gryffin has already returned to continue stacking up his summer release scorecard. Those standing before him at either his Palm Tree Festival and Beyond Wonderland outings at the end of August were acquainted with yet another mouthwatering ID, and as summer rounds its final turn, Gryffin has matched up with LOVA to render his fourth original package of 2021, “Piece Of Me.”dancingastronaut.com
