CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gryffin bids farewell to summer on elevating sendoff with LOVA, ‘Piece Of Me’

By Ross Goldenberg
dancingastronaut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarely a month removed from his Ubbi Dubbi-closing number with Boy Matthews, Gryffin has already returned to continue stacking up his summer release scorecard. Those standing before him at either his Palm Tree Festival and Beyond Wonderland outings at the end of August were acquainted with yet another mouthwatering ID, and as summer rounds its final turn, Gryffin has matched up with LOVA to render his fourth original package of 2021, “Piece Of Me.”

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
dancingastronaut.com

Imanbek, Rompasso, and Karma Child convene on energizer, ‘123 (Dolly Song)’

Taking no moments for granted, Imanbek continues to capitalize on his momentum as a rising artist with the delivery of yet another new release. Partnering with Rompasso, the Dancing Astronaut‘s 2021 Artists to Watch calls in “123 (Dolly Song)” featuring Karma Child for his latest showcase. Imanbek put out a collaboration with LP a week prior, and he has wasted no time feeding fans with a quick turnaround.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Qrion announces debut LP, ‘I Hope It Lasts Forever,’ shares lead single, ‘Your Love’

Following an occupied year brimming with top-notch house material such as “Monolith,” “Sunshower,” and her latest, “Rainy April” with Spencer Brown, Anjunadeep mainstay, one of Dancing Astronaut’s Artists to Watch in 2021 Qrion has announced her upcoming debut album I Hope It Lasts Forever slated for an October 29 release. Lighting the record’s fuse with the first single, “Your Love,” the LP is sure to take on Qrion’s precise and intimate attention to detail, likely to evoke an exuberant ambiance from core to perimeter.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

No Mana’s ‘Electromag’ compilation has finally arrived

The Electromag compilation initially started off as a joke that was never meant to see the light of day. No Mana, EDDIE, and Bentley Dean had been sitting around poking fun at electro-house when the concept came to be. “Now, I think the joke has gone a little too far; but we’ll go the extra mile,” said No Mana in a press release.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

ZHU welcomes you to ‘Dreamland’ in new Amazon Music documentary

In many ways, ZHU‘s rise was unlike many others that reached superstardom popularity in the dance space. Weaving an emphasis on fashion into his aesthetic, ZHU gave a new definition to what it means to be a dance music artist and a brand. In his new Amazon Music documentary, Welcome to Dreamland, the multifaceted producer guides fans through his artistic vision and how he planned to make a splash with his latest project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gryffin
officialcharts.com

Indie pop rising star April returns with new single Piece Of Me

County Kildare rising star April has returned with a brand new single Piece Of Me. The indie pop artist's first solo release of 2021 is her inaugural offering since signing to Atlantic Records UK. Piece Of Me is a chill, atmospheric track which juxtaposes sombre lyrics about lost love with the optimism knowing the heartache was for the best.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Vintage Culture, Adana Twins deliver spins on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s ‘Next to Me’

Like most of their accompanying discography, RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s “Next to Me” evokes all of the group’s most iconic signatures in its ability to transport listeners into ethereal realms. The Australian trio now offer up two reimaginings of their most recent album single, enlisting Vintage Culture and Adana Twins for the remix package.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piece Of Me#Sendoff#Lova
dancingastronaut.com

Shallou unearths first single of 2021 with dreamy new original work, ‘Heartaches’

LA-based multi-threat Shallou has made his long-awaited musical return in 2021, releasing his first single of the year with “Heartaches.” Fresh off the success of his 2020 debut album, Magical Thinking, which included fan-favorite hits like “Older” with Daya, “Good Together” with Ashe, and more to the tune of over 80 million streams to date, Shallou topped off the year with summer anthem “I Leave Again” in collaboration with French superstar Petit Biscuit.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Sultan + Shepard share fourth top-notch EP on This Never Happened with ‘Break Your Fall’

Exactly six months after Something, Everything and a handful of weeks removed from a pair of evenings at the Brooklyn Mirage with Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard have been called back to This Never Happened for more new music. Out of thin air on September 9, the duo reappeared on the label’s socials with the disclosure that they had delivered their second project of the year—a brand new EP titled, Break Your Fall.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Deorro’s Latin roots yield ‘Adios’ with Andrez Babii

Deorro is taking his Latin roots to the dance floor with “Aidos” featuring Andrez Babii. The bouncy Latin house anthem follows the Los Angeles producer’s extensive list of 2021 releases, including “Mi Siento Bien,” “Si Tú No Estás Aquí,” “Ponte Pa’ Mi,” “Nopoleona,” and “Rumba.” Of his latest one-off, Deorro said,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Wave Racer imparts new album cut ahead of debut LP—stream ‘Dreaming’

Wave Racer, born Tom Purcell, has been on a hot streak of late. “Dreaming” is yet another addition to Purcell’s string of singles ahead of his debut LP as Wave Racer, To Stop From Falling Off The Earth, out everywhere October 29. Tied to a thematic lyric video, “Dreaming” is a buoyant triumph. Purcell’s lighthearted topline contrasts with the lyrical substance, which conveys the agony of unreciprocated love.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Shiftee teams up with TT the Artist and Dai Burger on “GIRL BO$$”

A little Friday party track for the ladies from TT the Artist, Dai Burger and legendary producer Shiftee. The Alma Mater Records label lead cooks up a beat under TT and Dai’s latest joint release “GIRL BO$$.”. Fresh off a collaboration with the Grammy-nominated Chloe on “Have Mercy” and a...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Teddy Beats transforms Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ into house-infused club hit

Fresh off Drake‘s recently released Certified Lover Boy, “Way 2 Sexy” is the pretty boy anthem perfectly suited for the pregame to a night out. Boasting featured artists Future and Young Thug, the tune has quickly become a fan favorite, and as DJs around the world scramble to figure out effective ways to mix “Way 2 Sexy” into their sets, multi-genre producer Teddy Beats has unleashed a groove-friendly house rework that is certain to pack the dance floor.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Keys N Krates dispatch title track ahead of pending album, ‘Original Classic’

Canadian electronic music band Keys N Krates‘ fourth single of 2021 has landed. “Original Classic” featuring Juicy J and Chip & Marbl is the lo-fi-themed title track of the outfit’s forthcoming studio album, due November 12 on Last Gang Records. The single’s Kaytranada-esque beat, layered under R&B-style vocals, is reminiscent of Keys N Krates’ roots as a live hip-hop act. As Keys N Krates matured, their sound shifted to encompass more electronic soundscapes. Take, for example, “Dum Dee Dum” or “I Know U.” “Original Classic,” however, is proof that Keys N Krates’ sonic identity is constantly evolving.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

William Black, Fairlane’s sonic forces collide on ‘Broken’

When Fairlane announced on his socials that he had a new collaboration to release this month, the possibilities of who it could be with seemed endless. And yet, it can’t come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the Canadian artist over the years that it’s William Black. The pair previously worked together on “Butterflies” featuring Dia Frampton, and Fairlane notably put his own touch on William Black and SLANDER‘s “Back To U.” Both were already on Insomniac’s debut Lost In Dreams festival lineup when Black teased that he would be performing new music during his set. Sure enough, Fairlane entered the stage to join Black to debut their new collaboration “Broken.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

MitiS gives ‘Lost’ the deluxe treatment

After christening listeners’ ears with his submission for Album of the Year with his sophomore album Lost, issued in April, MitiS is doubling down on that bid with a deluxe version of the LP. Featuring six new remixes and an additional track from the man himself, Lost (Deluxe) is the cherry atop the worthy follow-up to his debut album, ‘Til The End, released in 2018.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

REAPER curates Space Yacht’s debut drum ‘n’ bass compilation, ‘Critical Mass Vol. 1’

Space Yacht is minting its newly founded label imprint with a 14-track drum ‘n’ bass compilation titled Critical Mass Vol. 1. The album’s tracklist has not only been curated and selected by one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021, REAPER, but also features a collaboration with the masked producer himself and SLANG DOGS titled “RELOAD.” Speaking on the label’s first-ever drum ‘n’ bass compilation, REAPER shared,
ROCK MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Astro Arcade: TheFatRat releases his debut studio album ‘PARALLAX,’ a collision of gaming and commercial influences

Astro Arcade is where the intersection of esports, gaming, and music comes alive. Few things go better together than electronic music and this digital universe, so whether it is a game soundtrack by our favorite artists or a virtual in-game concert series, Astro Arcade is here to keep players and listeners alike informed as these worlds continue to collide.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy