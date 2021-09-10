DUREGGER: Don’t normalize diet culture
Dieting has always played a major role in society. A UC San Diego article defines diet culture as a set of beliefs that values thinness, appearance and shape above health and well-being. Anti-diet registered dietitian Christy Harrison highlights the history of diet culture in her book, “Anti-Diet: Reclaim Your Time, Money, Well-Being, and Happiness Through Intuitive Eating,” noting its ancient Greek origin. Being fat was looked down upon in their society because it opposed their supposedly virtuous lifestyle of balance and moderation.www.cavalierdaily.com
Comments / 0