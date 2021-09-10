DUREGGER: Don’t normalize diet culture

Despite popular beliefs, there is no magic elixir that can help you shave off the extra pounds—we know this much to be true. However, we do know that there is one drink that can help you decrease any of the bloat you are feeling in your body, leaving you feeling slim and lean. According to our medical expert board members Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, the best drink to get lean is actually green tea with mint. Hot or iced, this drink will help you debloat and slim down in no time.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 28 DAYS AGO