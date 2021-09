At last month's Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose bogeyed the 72nd hole, which dropped him one spot out of the FedExCup playoffs for the first time in his career. Now, this week at the BMW PGA Championship in Rose's native homeland, the 41-year-old Englishman is at risk of missing his first Ryder Cup since 2010 and needs a win at Wentworth to automatically qualify for the competition later this month in Whistling Straights.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO