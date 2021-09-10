Atezolizumab Combo Demonstrates Favorable Efficacy and Safety Data for NSCLC with Untreated Brain Metastases

Results of 2 studies presented at 2021 ESMO demonstrate superior efficacy of sintilimab plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in certain gastrointestinal cancers. The addition of sintilimab (Tyvyt) to chemotherapy in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) or unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma was able to improve overall survival (OS) versus chemotherapy alone, according to results of 2 studies that were presented during the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1,2.

