The City of Carrollton is excited to announce the full entertainment lineup for the free 11th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street). The lineup will bring a varied collection of musical talent and family fun to the Downtown Square. Artists include headliner rock band Blue October with opener alt-rock band Dishwalla, along with upbeat soul band Tomar at the FCs, Heart tribute Even It Up, Latin-inspired band Canta Rhythm and Brass; Garth Brooks tribute Shameless; Chicago Tribute Authority; and JPGR: A Beatles Tribute.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO