Fritzler Farm Announces 9/11 Design for Corn Maze to Honor Fallen
A sure sign that the fall season is here is when you hear that Fritzler Farm Park has announced their corn maze design for the year. This year's patriotic design is to honor the Tunnel to Tower Foundation, an organization that, thus far, has provided 450 mortgage-free homes to first responders, veterans, and their families with financial hardships, in addition to raising over $250 million; it's an organization close to Fritzler Farm Park's owner, Glen Fritzler.999thepoint.com
