Republican CU Regent Heidi Ganahl files to run for Colorado governor

It’s official: Colorado’s only remaining statewide elected Republican official will challenge Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in the 2022 governor’s race. Campaign representatives for Heidi Ganahl, an entrepreneur and at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, filed paperwork early Friday with the Colorado secretary of state’s office to form her candidate committee, Heidi for Colorado. The committee’s registration form says its purpose is “to raise funds and support for Republican Heidi Ganahl to be the governor of Colorado.”