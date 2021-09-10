CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver Goes Electric: An Energetic Step Toward a Sustainable Future

By Inside Vancouver
insidevancouver.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver, surrounded by mountains and water, is a city where nature influences our way of life, and we embrace it wholeheartedly. Vancouver is a recognized leader in green building and sustainable planning and was rated second in the US and Canada in the Green City Index. Part of what makes our city green is our commitment to make sustainability a priority for our residents and visitors by offering electric modes of transportation to explore the city.

