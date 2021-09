The Green Bay Packers were fortunate, as they were able to stay relatively healthy throughout training camp and the preseason, not suffering any major injuries. However, they were without two of their star players. David Bakhtiari was of course on the PUP list as he continued to recover from his ACL injury—this was not a surprise. But the team was also without Za’Darius Smith, who began camp on the NFI list, and participated in only one practice.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO