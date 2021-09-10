Big Brother 23 Live Feeds Week 10: Friday Daytime Highlights

Last night in the Big Brother 23 house the latest Power of Veto Competition took place, and that is setting up for a day full of potential campaigns!. Want a quick reset? Here you go. Kyland won Head of Household, nominated Tiffany and Hannah, and then ended up also winning the Veto. He’s put himself in a great spot in terms of having a resume, but he’s also going to be a big threat from here on out. No matter what he chooses to do this week, we really think he’s just going to need to win out to have a shot at making it to the end.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO