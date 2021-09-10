CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSBI investigating Clinton death while in police custody

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Clinton man while in police custody, the agency said in a news release today. Butch Thomas Herndon, 37, died Aug. 31. Clinton police arrested Herndon for public intoxication. He was taken to the Clinton City Jail and placed in a cell alone. A few minutes later, the OSBI said, jail staff found him unconscious in his cell. He died after being transported to Alliance Health.

www.koco.com

