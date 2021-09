Korn have run into another case of COVID affecting their current tour, as the group just revealed that guitarist Munky will be sitting out some shows after testing positive. "Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID. He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows," the group said in a statement on social media. "The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We'll see you tonight, Utah."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO