Epic Lower Trestles to host world surfing championships

The surf showed up and so did the fans, excited to watch the World Surf League finals happen at Lower Trestles – but there was one big problem. No one could see the waves. There’s been a buzz on the beach about the first-ever WLS finals happening just south of San Clemente at the cobblestone beach, and plenty of people showed up early Monday with the event on “yellow alert” and organizers briefly calling the event on as a thick layer of fog seemed to burn off.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO