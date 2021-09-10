CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Epic Lower Trestles to host world surfing championships

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Less than two months after surfing’s Olympic debut, the top five women and men have gathered at Lower Trestles in Southern California for the World Surf League’s new one-day, winner-take-all championship. World titles will be decided on the waves for the first time instead of by the season points standings. There will also be equal prize money, with each champion earning $200,000 out of the identical $470,000 purses. Organizers will wait for optimum conditions to decide which day the contest will be.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Carissa Moore Going For 5th World Surfing League Title This Week

Carissa Moore is looking to add another trophy to go next to her Olympic gold medal. Later this week, she’ll be going for her fifth world championship, when the World Surfing League hosts its first ever Rip Curl Finals. She’ll be riding the waves at the Lower Trestles in San Clemente, California. The men’s and women’s world titles will be decided on the same day for the first time in history.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Conner Coffin Vies for World Surf Title

One of our own is surfing for the world championship this week. Conner Coffin, born and raised on the coast of Santa Barbara, is in the finals of the World Surf League’s (WSL) 2021 campaign. Known for his smooth and powerful surfing, Coffin is very much in the mix for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trestles#Women And Men#Epic#Ap Sports#The World Surf League
DBLTAP

League of Legends World Championship Headed to Reykjavik

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland, Riot Games announced Thursday. Players will descend on the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena's Hall A beginning Oct. 5 and compete through the finals set for Nov. 6. In the interest of public safety with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person crowd will attend the event. The competition was previously scheduled to take place in China, but Riot changed course to allow as many players as possible to attend and compete without creating too large a health concern.
VIDEO GAMES
spectrumnews1.com

World Surfing Champions will be crowned in San Clemente for the 1st time

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The battle for the World Surf League World Title is coming to San Clemente, with the champion to be decided in a one-day, winner-take-all event. The Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles is the season-ending event of this year’s World Surf League Championship Tour. The event will feature the elite WSL Final 5 — the top five men and women on the WSL's Championship Tour Leaderboard at the end of the regular season — competing for the coveted World Title.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
harrodsburgherald.com

Abbie Moulton, 13, Wins Saddlebred World Championship

At age 13, Abbie Moulton of Burgin is a horse show world champion. Recently at the Saddlebred World Championship in Louisville, Moulton lined up against select competitors in the junior exhibitor three-gaited 13 and under championship class and won the blue ribbon. While the win is impressive on its own, it’s even more impressive considering everything Moulton had to overcome to get there.
HARRODSBURG, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

World Trade Center survivor surfs to mental recovery

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – The serenity of surfing is the ultimate contrast to where Dan Narlock was on September 11, 2001, on the 61st floor of the twin towers, his first week as a Morgan Stanley financial adviser. Narlock was 32. ‘’I thought Tower 1 was coming down around us...
SWIMMING & SURFING
ocolly.com

Mr. Worldwide: Fix qualifies for World Championships in Norway

Daton Fix has qualified for his second United World Wrestling Championships. The 23-year-old from Sand Springs outscored his opponents 41-5 as a No. 4-seed to win the 61 kg bracket at the U.S. Senior World Team Trials at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, Sunday afternoon. He defeated his first...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Royal Portrush tabbed as 2025 Open Championship host

Royal Portrush Golf Club, The Open Championship, Martin Slumbers, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. Royal Portrush previously had to wait 68 years to host another Open Championship. Its current wait won’t be nearly as long. The R&A announced Wednesday morning that...
GOLF
suindependent.com

Professional Long Drivers World Championship Returns To Mesquite

MESQUITE NEVADA – The Professional Long Drivers Association brings the world championships back to the desert September 28 – October 1, 2021, at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex located in the hills of Mesquite, NV. Host to the longest drive golfers on the planet with more star power than...
MESQUITE, NV
speedsport.com

Tire Shortage Leads To FASTRAK World Championship Cancellation

JAMAICA, Va. – With Hoosier’s continued tire shortages and after exhausting all avenues available to get enough FT200 and FT400 tires to cover the number of cars expected to compete in the FASTRAK World Championship two-day event, officials at Virginia Motor Speedway and FASTRAK Racing have made the decision to cancel the event this year.
MOTORSPORTS
OCRegister

Thick fog halts start of World Surf League finals at Lower Trestles

The surf showed up and so did the fans, excited to watch the World Surf League finals happen at Lower Trestles – but there was one big problem. No one could see the waves. There’s been a buzz on the beach about the first-ever WLS finals happening just south of San Clemente at the cobblestone beach, and plenty of people showed up early Monday with the event on “yellow alert” and organizers briefly calling the event on as a thick layer of fog seemed to burn off.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
conwaydailysun.com

Advantage Kids tennis hosts first championship matches

JACKSON — Advantage Kids, a N.H. non-profit dedicated to youth development through tennis, yoga and education activities, held its inaugural Match Play Championship at Prescott Park in Meredith on Aug. 21. Nineteen players from Jackson to Bedford competed in singles and doubles play. This USTA Junior Team Tennis event was...
JACKSON, NH
Idaho8.com

In 4th decade playing Ryder Cup, Garcia still going strong

Sergio Garcia is still the youngest Ryder Cup player in history. He was 19 when he was sprinting and leaping into the arms of his partner during his debut at Brookline. Now he’s the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history. And the 41-year-old Spaniard is back for more. European captain Padraig Harrington says he couldn’t have done without Garcia and Ian Poulter on his team. Garcia has won as many Ryder Cup points as this young American team combined. But he says he never set out to break records. He keeps score by Europe winning the gold trophy. Garcia plays in his 10th Ryder Cup starting Friday at Whistling Straits.
GOLF
Idaho8.com

Atlanta, other U.S. cities make pitch for 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — After being slowed by the pandemic, the race among 17 U.S. cities to land a coveted spot hosting the 2026 World Cup is back on. Two FIFA inspectors were in Atlanta to get a look at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, centerpiece of the city’s bid. Atlanta is counting on its futuristic stadium and history of staging major events to help land what is arguably the biggest spectacle of them all. The U.S. won hosting rights along with Mexico and Canada in what will be the first World Cup staged in three nations. The host cities should be finalized early next year.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy