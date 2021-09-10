Sam Grow Introduces “This Town”

Will Banister Recounts How Clint Eastwood Made His Day. Nashville, TN — The September release of Clint Eastwood’s much anticipated new movie, “Cry Macho,” holds the potential of skyrocketing one young indie county artist into stardom. Will Banister is just a good ole boy from Portales, New Mexico, raised about 20 miles from the Texas state line. He is an indie country music artist whose wholly traditional sound and deep-throated croon have lured millions of music fans to his vast storehouse of online videos. From his original songs to live performances to covers of some of his favorite songs, it’s clear that people have taken quick notice of this modern day classic, and they just want to hear him sing. As luck would have it, Clint Eastwood has become one of those people, so much so that he enlisted Banister to record the song “Find A New Home” for inclusion in his new film.

