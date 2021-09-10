CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Sam Grow Introduces “This Town”

By Michelle Kennedy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland native singer-songwriter Sam Grow may seem new to the scene, when in fact he’s been into it since he was young. His father introduced the younger Sam to music at a very early age, and seeing the talent Sam had, his family moved to Kansas where he got his first chance to perform, singing Amazing Grace at a local church.

