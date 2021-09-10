Sam Grow Introduces “This Town”

“Famous Friends” earns three CMA Awards nominations. as track spends 14 weeks inside the top 5 at Billboard. Nashville, TN — RCA Records Nashville multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny score the 2nd most added single at country radio this week as “At The End Of A Bar” tallies a total 44 stations on board at impact. “At The End Of A Bar,” the “booming duet” (Tennessean) from Chris’s new album, Famous Friends, is the follow-up to the chart-topping title track, which has accumulated an impressive 14 weeks in the Top 5 on Billboard’s country radio chart. Chris Young and Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” – the 12th No. 1 single for Chris and 6th for Kane – also just added to its extraordinary list of accomplishments, earning three Country Music Association nominations for the artists and song – Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Watch “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.
