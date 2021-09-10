CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Dog Named Finalist In People Magazine’s ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’ Contest

By Chinh Doan
news9.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tulsa dog is in the national spotlight after being named a top 10 finalist for People magazine's "World's Cutest Rescue Dog." Aslan, a Chow Chow, is featured in the magazine, and People told News On 6 this is the first time an Oklahoma dog has been a finalist. Gracie Crosslin with Puppy Haven said Aslan was in rough shape after he was abandoned by his owner last fall and wandered to the rescue group's facility.

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at border with Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Pets & Animals
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Dog Food#Tulsa Time#People Magazine#Tulsans
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy