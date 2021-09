After a hurricane, wildfire, or flood, many people rely on Small Business Administration loans to rebuild their homes. But not everyone can get these loans. “The problem is, the people who might not qualify because they have, say, a lower credit score, or maybe they have a lot of student loans and that’s driving up their debt-to-income ratio, these people are also the ones who may need the most help in recovering after a disaster,” says Emily Gallagher, an assistant professor of finance at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO