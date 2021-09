The NFL season kicks off this weekend and meaningful football will be played again at Empower Field at Mile High — it just won’t be the Broncos. While Vic Fangio and his team will be on the East Coast to face the New York Giants in Week 1, Karl Dorrell and his CU team have a big challenge ahead of them Saturday in the Broncos’ home stadium in the form of No. 5 Texas A&M.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO