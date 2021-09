Rachel Maddow shares a passage from the forthcoming book "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, in which Mike Pence turned to former Vice President Dan Quayle for advice on whether there was a way to appease Donald Trump's demand that Pence have the House decide the 2020 election, thereby handing it to Trump. Quayle was very discouraging of that idea.Sept. 15, 2021.

