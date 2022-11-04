God of War Ragnarok guide: Everything we know so far

God of War Ragnarok is coming, really, really soon. We're just days away from the launch of Kratos and Atreus' next adventure, where we rejoin the duo as they prepare to try and avoid the titular Ragnarok.

This is one of the most anticipated new games for 2022 , and every trailer - and now all the reviews - has only heightened that.

God of War Ragnarok review

God of War Ragnarok review : "For the most part this is exceptional"

Originally revealed for the first time during the PS5 showcase in 2021, we've since learned more about the game's accessibility features, got a release date reveal with a cinematic trailer, and saw the reveal of a collector's edition set and a new limited edition DualSense controller . As we get closer to the launch date, the story trailer has also give us more to dig into. Read on below to find out everything we know so far about God of War Ragnarok, from story details to characters and more.

After an initial delay that put God of War Ragnarok in a 2022 launch window, Sony Santa Monica studios has announced it will officially be released on November 9, 2022 . The news came by way of a surprise drop of a short 'Father and Son' cinematic trailer , showing Kratos and Atreus facing up against a very large wolf.

God of War Ragnarok story

The God of War Ragnarok reveal trailer gave us a good idea of what to expect from the story. Years have passed since the end of 2018's God of War, evidenced by an older, more confident Atreus whose giant genes are starting to show.

Together father and son must face the impending Ragnarok - the legendary Norse version of an apocalypse - facing the enemies they made in God of War like Freya, new ones like Thor, and more as Kratos wrestles with his son's rebellious streak and his knowledge of who Atreus really is. The story will take place across the Nine Realms - you only saw six in God of War - adding Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard to the mix.

The trailer also introduces some intriguing new characters like Angrboda, who developer Sony Santa Monica has said is "one of the last remaining giants." That big guy at the end? That's Tyr, son of Odin, half-brother of Thor and Baldur, but is imprisoned by his own father and so will likely to want to settle the score with daddy.

(Image credit: Sony)

Story details appeared in a PlayStation store listing description for God of War Ragnarok. Most notably, it once again reiterates that we'll be visiting all nine realms as Kratos and Atreus. "Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world," the description reads . "Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms."

We even got a glimpse at the map of the nine realms thanks to the special Ragnarok edition, which appeared on Reddit.

God of War Ragnarok story trailer

The latest story trailer debuted during the September 2022 State of Play showcase to the delight of fans everywhere. What was shown certainly gave us plenty to look at, and a better sense of the story's focus. The relationship between Kratos and Atreus is at the heart of the trailer, and you get the sense that there's definitely some growing tension between the pair as it develops. Interestingly, it opens on Arteus touching a tree, which mirrors the beginning of the God of War. Now that Atreus is growing up and getting older, he seems to have different ideas about what they should be doing and expresses a desire to be the protector now.

There's also a lot of focus on the idea of fate and how we can let ourselves become bound to it if we don't try to steer our own destiny. This is doubly interesting when you consider who Atreus really is, which is revealed at the close of God of War. Will he live up to that name or make his own destiny as Kratos declares?

We also see some very large wolves that appear to have ties to Atreus, with the boy shooting an arrow that literally cuts through the sky in spectacular fashion and seemingly changes day into night as a wolf follows the arrow. Interestingly, the release date trailer teased a large Fenrir-like wolf facing the pair to see out the cinematic sequences.

Of course, we also know the pair will be facing many enemies and challenges, and we get to see Kratos trade blows with Thor at the close of the story trailer.

God of War Ragnarok gameplay

(Image credit: Sony)

The story trailer also gave us some glimpses of combat, with Kratos wielding various weapons against enemies of all shapes and sizes. We see Kratos wield his signature blades of chaos on the battlefield, bash up against a foe with a shield, and hack away with an axe as he dodges and dives away from various dangers in a variety of locations in the Norse realms. With the appearance of several different colossal sized creatures and notable figures such as Thor, it looks as though we're going to have some memorable battles in store with different weapons to play around with.

We also see Kratos catapult across a platform using a grappling-style chain to deliver a hefty blow to nearby enemies, and Atreus can be seen joining the battlefield in several instances just like God of War.

What God of War's ending might mean for Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)

If you've finished God of War but need a reminder of the ending to get up to speed, keep reading...

**SPOILERS FOR 2018's GOD OF WAR AHEAD**

Seriously, spoilers. At the end of 2018's God of War Kratos and Atreus discover that Faye, AKA Mrs Kratos, was actually a giant called Laufey, making Atreus half god and half-giant, and with another name: Loki. Yes, that Loki, the one from Norse mythology who is often portrayed as a trickster, sometimes with shapeshifting abilities. God of War played pretty fast and loose with Norse mythology but could offer some hints as to what's to come.

Once that big revelation is out of the way, we're told Fimbulwinter is coming. If you skipped your Norse mythology class – shame on you – then know that this is a three-year 'great winter' that proceeds Ragnarok, the Norse apocalypse.

Post credits, there's a second ending when you return home and, there, Thor appears 'several years later'. It's a brief tease, ending after Kratos asks him what he wants. It could be that Thor wants revenge for that whole Kratos 'killing his sons' thing, or, he might want his help stopping Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok cast

(Image credit: Sony)

The incredible Christopher Judge returns as Kratos with Sunny Suljic as Atreus. You can check out the rest of the cast below, with some familiar faces, and some new characters whose part of play in the Norse saga remains to be seen.

Notable additions include Richard Schiff (Toby Ziegler on The West Wing) as Odin and Ryan Hurst (Beta on The Walking Dead) as Thor .

Freya - Danielle Bisutti

Thor - Ryan Hurst

Odin - Richard Schiff

Angrboda - Laya Hayes

Tyr - Ben Prendergast

Mimir - Alastair Duncan

Sindri - Adam Harrington

Brok - Robert Craighead

Durlin - Usman Ally

God of War Ragnarok reveal trailer

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War Ragnarok made its debut at the 2021 PS5 showcase with a brief and cryptic teaser trailer. We don't actually see any footage of the game; just a Norse symbol and the confirmation that "Ragnarok is coming." You can also hear Kratos in the background warning Atreus as well as us unsuspecting viewers that we "must prepare" ourselves. It turns out we knew the name of the game all along.

With the reveal trailer, we see a little more:

God of War Ragnarok game director

(Image credit: PlayStation)

God of War made its game director Cory Barlog internet famous, but for the new game Eric Williams is taking on the role . He's worked on the God of War series since 2004, and explained to GamesRadar+ want his new position means for the series in a recent interview.

"Staying true to what we did last time, it's keeping the father-son relationship moving," explains Williams. "It doesn't just stop, like, 'oh, we finished this for mom, we're good.' No, like, there's a lot more that goes on in life, and it continues moving forward."

"Last time, it was one kid with a lot of adults talking. This is like, well, there are some different perspectives. We're gonna see it from a kid's perspective in the world, figuring things out that they thought were black and white, or maybe much more gray, and a lot more family dynamics."

God of War Ragnarok accessibility features

(Image credit: Sony)

In an official PlayStation blog posted back in May 2022, Sony Santa Monica Studio highlighted some of the accessibility features in God of War Ragnarok .

"Not only have we redesigned our UI to allow for more flexibility and readability, but we have also rebuilt controller remapping from the ground up and added more customization to our combat and interaction systems," the post begins. "We have retained all our accessibility features from 2018’s God of War and expanded upon them to include more than 60 ways to adjust gameplay to best suit your style and needs."

Some of the features build upon the features that were introduced in the God of War PC release. A suite of other accessibility features are also detailed, such as caption and subtitle improvements, text and icon size settings, a high contrast mode, and controller remapping.

With over 60 features, the post only gives a look at a selection of options, but the post promises there's more to come closer to launch: "We are committed to improving accessibility and customization for everyone. We can’t wait to tell you details about our other categories of accessibility features like combat/aim assists, puzzle/minigame assists, HUD adjustments, camera tuning, auto pick up, and much more."

"We are so thankful for all the support from our accessibility consultants and the greater accessibility community for sharing their thoughts to make God of War Ragnarök the most accessible God of War ever. We can’t wait to share more with you as we get closer to launch."

Is God of War Ragnarok a PS5 exclusive?

(Image credit: PlayStation)

No, God of War Ragnarok isn't a PS5 exclusive, but it is PlayStation exclusive. In an interview on the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed that the next God of War game is releasing on PS4 as well as PS5, making it a cross-gen release.

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that," Hulst said. "And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them."

