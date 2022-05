The Last of Us TV series could debut in early 2023, the first episode's director has revealed. For a time it seemed the show would premiere this year, but HBO has since confirmed that isn't happening, instead pegging it for a vague 2023 release. Now it seems that release window has tentatively narrowed down to early 2023, which could be anywhere from January to April or so. This is according to Kantemir Balagov, who directed the pilot episode of The Last of Us TV show and touched on the release window in a recent interview with Russian outlet Cold (thanks, Comicbook). "[The series] is still filming," Balagov said. "It should be released early next year."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO