Join Biking Event To Support Prairie Heart Foundation

Many are in need right now in the Orange County community as we navigate through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One of those needs are families for the more than 3,000 foster youth living right here in Orange County – 16 families, to be exact. The Orangewood Foundation needs to find 16 families that are willing to sign up to be Resource Parents for the foster youth who will be living on-campus in the new dorms at Orangewood’s Samueli Academy. The dorms are part of Orangewood’s Youth Connected Program. Michaela Pereira has the story.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO