Join Biking Event To Support Prairie Heart Foundation

By WGEL
wgel.com
 8 days ago

The Prairie Heart Foundation invites everyone to join Pedal for Prairie this fall, their first-ever biking event to raise funds for the Prairie Heart Foundation. Throughout the month of October, commit to riding your bike 50 miles – all at once or a little each day. It’s up to you. Your registration fee will cover rider perks outlined below. You can also make an additional gift to the Prairie Heart Foundation in honor of a loved one, physician, nurse or other caregiver who made a difference in your life!

wgel.com

Comments / 0

