Disney’s Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Gets 2023 Premiere Date!

Hold your breath and get ready to dive in — Disney's taking us under the sea with the next title on their long list of live-action remakes, "The Little Mermaid." By now you've gotten the memo that the studio will never tire of redoing their classics, and maybe even come to a place of acceptance. After all, sometimes these happen to work out. Other times, we get 2019's "The Lion King," but let's not worry about it too much. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming remake of "The Little Mermaid."

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO