Disney’s Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Gets 2023 Premiere Date!

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that fans have been waiting for years for Disney to finally release its newest live-action remake of the incredibly popular film The Little Mermaid. And it has been. Production on the film was supposed to begin back in March 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the film finally began filming in January 2021 and wrapped in July, it faced multiple problems and even had to shut down due to a COVID outbreak on set.

